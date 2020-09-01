LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,853. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in LivePerson by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

