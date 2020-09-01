Litecoin (LTC) Tops One Day Volume of $2.61 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $62.33 or 0.00523964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003099 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,359,007 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

