Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

NYSE LSI opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Life Storage by 40.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

