Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lannett in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lannett’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of LCI opened at $5.26 on Monday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3,082.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

