La-Z-Boy Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of LZB opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.10. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

LZB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

