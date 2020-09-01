Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after acquiring an additional 387,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,391,000 after purchasing an additional 154,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. 24,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

