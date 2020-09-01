Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 86,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

