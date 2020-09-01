Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 5,188 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 291,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,018. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

