Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

KNX stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,762 shares of company stock valued at $15,311,299 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

