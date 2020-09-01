Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $74,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,762 shares of company stock worth $15,311,299. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

