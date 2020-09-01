KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 69.51%. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Theodore L. Weise bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $68,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise bought 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $44,580.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $90,618.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.