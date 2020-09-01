King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 607.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 894.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pool by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $327.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.57. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,378.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,566 shares of company stock worth $16,960,536. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

