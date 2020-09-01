King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $1.14 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $3,573,656.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,879,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,234 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,640. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

