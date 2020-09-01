King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 64,965 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,965 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Ferro worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 41.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 29.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 6,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 238,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 235,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,059,000.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

