King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,938 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $924.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBSI. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

