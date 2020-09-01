King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,214 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after acquiring an additional 983,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 335,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after purchasing an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

