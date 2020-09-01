King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 445 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $3,502,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $82.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.