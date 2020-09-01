King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 302 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

