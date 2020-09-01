King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 30 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,846,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

NYSE:FICO opened at $420.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.