King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,449 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 121,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

NYSE CAT opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.