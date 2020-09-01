King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,942,000 after purchasing an additional 723,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

