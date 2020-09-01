King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,380 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after buying an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $126,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,755 shares of company stock worth $2,111,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.