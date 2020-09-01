King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 12,565 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Insiders have sold a total of 31,489 shares of company stock worth $2,936,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.