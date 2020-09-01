King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 521.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 354.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

