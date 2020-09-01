King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 100,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 416.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 415.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 59,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Brigham Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

