King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,522,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.