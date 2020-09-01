King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE:MUR opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.