King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $755,000 in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,851 shares of the software’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 46,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,307 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,557 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 21.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,855 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

