King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.47% of Intevac worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.88. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IVAC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

