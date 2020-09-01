King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $861,000 Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,355,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.