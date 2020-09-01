King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $727,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.