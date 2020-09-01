King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $664,000 Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 18.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $248.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

