King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.59 Million Position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 70.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

