King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of CB opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.