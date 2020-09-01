King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000.

BSV opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

