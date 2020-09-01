King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after buying an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,734,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 2,288,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $36.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

