King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.