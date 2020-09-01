King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,893 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

