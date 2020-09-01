King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 54,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Brightcove worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brightcove by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brightcove Inc has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

