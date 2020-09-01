King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.37% of Everi worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $707.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

