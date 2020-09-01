Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,743,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 501,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,915,000 after purchasing an additional 330,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.55. 33,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.30.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

