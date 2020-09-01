Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.30.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

