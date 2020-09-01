Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 116.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,664,000 after acquiring an additional 324,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

