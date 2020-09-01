Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.58 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $373.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $210.34 and a 12 month high of $398.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.90 and a 200-day moving average of $328.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

