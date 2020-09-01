Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.44 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,000 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.