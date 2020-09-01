Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.41 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,925 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,593,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,803,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,446,000 after purchasing an additional 777,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of JCI opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.