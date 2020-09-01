Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 28,149 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

