Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 11,513 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

