Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

