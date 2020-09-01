Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 66,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $883,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 188.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

